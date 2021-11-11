Clarendon Parish Court next in line for upgrades - Chuck

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck has indicated that the Clarendon Parish Court will soon benefit from upgrades to its infrastructure.

Chuck stated that the court's facilities will be improved to allow for greater access by members of the special needs community.

“An elevator will be built in the existing court infrastructure so that court users with disabilities can easily access the facility,” he disclosed.

He was speaking at the recent handover ceremony of mobile units for remote testimonies to the Court Administration Division at the Ministry's headquarters.

Chuck also pledged continued support to the judiciary to upgrade court facilities across the island.

He stated that the justice ministry “has been engaging the finance ministry to provide the resources to improve the courthouses.”

He further highlighted that the modernisation of court infrastructure is a critical plank of the Ministry's thrust to provide a modern and hospitable environment for the judiciary as well as citizens who interface with the justice system.

This, he said, will allow court stakeholders to “participate effectively in the justice process”.

In 2018, the justice ministry renovated the Court of Appeal at a cost of $846 million.

The Ministry is also set to hand over two family courts for Manchester and St Ann to the Court Administration Division by the end of the 2021/22 fiscal year.

