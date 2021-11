GraceKennedy Limited’ Group CEO Don Wehby (right) offers words of encouragement to a senior citizen who was vaccinated at the company’s second COVID-19 Vaccination Drive held at its headquarters in downtown Kingston on November 2. The event, which saw over 750 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccines, targeted GK team members and their guests. The event was a collaboration between GraceKennedy and the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative.