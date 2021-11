Sagicor Foundation volunteers and Sagicor Bank team members, Shernette Rose-Raynor (left) and Carla Drummond (right) present tablets to students of the Savanna-la-Mar Primary School in Westmoreland to assist them with virtual schooling. Looking on (from second left) are: Principal Megan Berry, her two vice-principals Marsha Richardson and Annis Rose, and lower-school students of the institution.