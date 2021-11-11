Earth Today | ‘Reduce the risks’

INCREASING GOVERNMENT efficiency and empowering households and the private sector are among the recommendations from a recent World Bank report looking at resilience building in the Caribbean, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and given the clear and present danger of climate change.

While lauding the capacity of the region’s small-island developing states to bounce back after various shocks over the years, the report notes the need to do things better.

“Caribbean countries have achieved resilience levels that have allowed them to support economic development despite large recurring damages and losses from multiple hazards and shocks. But this relies to a large extent on informal mechanisms that neither systematically protect the poor and most vulnerable groups nor prevent the loss of human capital,” said the report, titled ‘360° Resilience: A Guide to Prepare the Caribbean for a New Generation of Shocks’.

“Caribbean countries are not prepared for the new challenges posed by climate change, compounded by uncertainty on future tourism markets and a lack of fiscal space,” it said further.

It is because of this and other findings that the report has advanced the need to increase government efficiency by “improving investment management and infrastructure maintenance, clarifying procurement rules for emergency situations, allocating budgets transparently, ensuring fiscal rules are robust, and layering risk financing strategies”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is also the reason, it said, to “empower households and the private sector by increasing both the coverage and adequacy of social protection, strengthening worker skills for resilience, improving access to finance, and facilitating access to risk information”.

INVESTMENTS IN ‘CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE’

The report – authored by Julie Rozenberg, Nyanya Browne and four others – also recommended a reduction in physical risk through investments in ‘critical infrastructure’ as well as through improved enforcement of building codes and the ‘systematic’ consideration of emerging and changing shocks.

Those shocks include natural hazards, such as hurricanes, which are projected to grow in scale and/or frequency, due to a changing climate and which have, over time, predominantly impacted housing and infrastructure.

“Lessons from past disasters indicate that governments are slow to rebuild infrastructure systems, particularly when compared to the high frequency of shocks experienced by these countries. When Hurricane Maria struck Dominica in 2017, the country was still recovering from damages and losses from Tropical Storm Erika in 2015. At least three long bridges destroyed in previous events had not yet been replaced and temporary bailey bridges were still in use. The longer it takes to rehabilitate critical infrastructure, the higher the impact on the population and the economy,” the report said.

On social protection, it said that the region had evolved social protection programmes that have been beneficial for the more vulnerable in the population, as has been shown in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic – though there is room for improvement.

“Although countries have demonstrated their ability to react quickly to shocks with emergency social protection responses, these have often been ad hoc, reactionary, and designed during the emergency and not proactively, resulting in delays and inefficiencies. In many Caribbean systems, key operational processes and delivery mechanisms for foundational social protection remain rudimentary, limiting their ability to adapt to post-shock contexts and needs,” the report noted.

“… Natural disasters threaten the long-term sustainability of growth by reducing human capital, and its inclusiveness by heavily affecting the poor and vulnerable, despite progress in social protection,” it added.

To address this, the report has suggested, among other things, that households be helped to diversify their income and bounce back after disasters “by building a social protection system that has high coverage, comprehensively addresses risks, and provides adequate benefits”.

It has also proposed that firms, including medium and small enterprises, and households be supported in investing in resilience and rebuilding after disasters by developing the financial and insurance sectors, including regulation on risk disclosure and strengthening financial sector safety nets”.

pwr.gleaner@gmail.com