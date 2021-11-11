Excelsior administrator shot

A female administrator at the Excelsior Community College in St Andrew is now in hospital after being shot this afternoon.

The police say some time after 3 o'clock, the administrator was called from her office by a man who came onto the compound.

She was talking with him outside of her office when the man pulled a weapon and opened fire hitting her multiple times.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she has been admitted in a stable condition.

The police say they are working on a few leads and are relying on closed-circuit television footage as part of their investigation.

