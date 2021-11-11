Firearm seized in Manchester, man in custody

The police are reporting that a firearm and a magazine were removed from a scene in Cedar Grove, Manchester and that a man was taken into custody.

The police report that on Tuesday, November 09, cops were alerted to an area where gunshots were being fired at a party.

Upon their arrival, a search of the area was conducted and a nine millimetre magazine was found.

According to the police, a man was later seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the cops.

He was accosted and interviewed where it was revealed that he was injured.

He was transported to hospital where he was admitted under police guard.

The police say a further search was conducted on Wednesday, November 10 where an Astra Ucha nine millimetre pistol was seized.

