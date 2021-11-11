Forensic psychiatric evaluation ordered for Pathways murder accused

The case involving murder accused Andre Ruddock was brought forward to the Home Circuit Court this morning where an order was made for him to undergo a forensic psychiatric evaluation.

Ruddock is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Taneka Gardner during the October 17 alleged sacrificial ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

When he appeared in court last week, an order was made for him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

This morning, the prosecution requested that a more detailed forensic psychiatric evaluation be done.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen granted the request and ordered that a report be submitted to the court by December 3.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Ruddock is represented by senior attorney Anthony Williams, who is being assisted by attorney Venice Brown.

Williams had told The Gleaner on Wednesday that a psychiatric report would refer to Ruddock's present state of mind while a forensic psychiatric report would address his state of mind at the time when the incident was happening.

“We are contending that Ruddock was very traumatised throughout the entire situation,” Williams said.

The court was this morning told that this was not the first time a request of this nature is being made.

It was also told that this type of evaluation is done by a specialist psychiatrist who is not available at the location where the accused man is being held.

Ruddock was further remanded and is to return to court on December 7.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.