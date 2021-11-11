Inspector: Grease-clogged drains may have worsened MoBay flooding

WESTERN BUREAU:

The improper disposal of food grease may have contributed to the build-up of waste in Montego Bay’s draining system, contributing to Monday’s flooding of the western city, said St James’ acting chief public health inspector

“I have not reviewed our reports as yet to see if any of the grease traps or wastewater would have been channelled into any of the public drains, but it is a possibility,” Sherika Lewis told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

Heavy rains across western Jamaica led to widespread flooding and infrastructural damage, with Montego Bay’s North and South gullies being filled almost to capacity with water coming down from the Salt Spring, Green Pond, and Cornwall Courts communities.

In addition to roadways becoming impassable, the sewerage system in Cornwall Courts was compromised, with sewage flowing into residents’ homes.

Monday’s flooding happened less than a month after the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) asked representatives of the St James Health Department to investigate waste-disposal practices at all restaurants in the parish.

That request was made following reports that grease and oil from food establishments had contributed to sewage overflows in Montego Bay’s downtown district earlier in October.

Lewis said that the health department wants to partner with the StJMC in maintaining Montego Bay’s grease traps because, in addition to potential drain clogging, wastewater from food establishments contributes to rodent infestation.

“What we want to achieve, if the parish council [StJMC] should partner with us, is to do an overhaul of the grease traps and wastewater management in the town, because it also contributes to rodent infestation,” said Lewis.

“We know that Montego Bay has a high level of rodent infestation, and many of these establishments run their wastewater from the sink directly into the drain,” said Lewis.

The acting chief public health inspector said that a cessation of complaints about rat sightings was short-lived, as there have been increased reports in recent times.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com