Thu | Nov 11, 2021

Inspector: Grease-clogged drains may have worsened MoBay flooding

Published:Thursday | November 11, 2021 | 12:06 AMChristopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer
Pause
Daniel McBean, a resident of Unity Hall, Montego Bay, said his home was flooded as heavy rain lashed the parish of St James on Monday.
Ashley Anguin/Photographer
Daniel McBean, a resident of Unity Hall, Montego Bay, said his home was flooded as heavy rain lashed the parish of St James on Monday.
Much of the asphalt on the Unity Hall main road was washed away as rains pounded the parish of St James on Monday.
Ashley Anguin/Photographer
Much of the asphalt on the Unity Hall main road was washed away as rains pounded the parish of St James on Monday.
Work crews work to clear a blocked roadway in St James on Monday.
Photo by Hopeton Bucknor
Work crews work to clear a blocked roadway in St James on Monday.
The flood rains of Monday made a mess of Melvin Williams’ kitchen floor in Unity Hall, Montego Bay. The community was among the worst affected by the heavy showers.
Ashley Anguin/Photographer
The flood rains of Monday made a mess of Melvin Williams’ kitchen floor in Unity Hall, Montego Bay. The community was among the worst affected by the heavy showers.
The Unity Hall main road was damaged by torrential rain on Monday.
Ashley Anguin/Photographer
The Unity Hall main road was damaged by torrential rain on Monday.
Flooding along Orange Street in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday.
Photo by Hopeton Bucknor
Flooding along Orange Street in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday.
A wall in the yard of Syvil Pennycooke, a resident of Unity Hall, Montego Bay, collapsed as heavy showers pounded the parish of St James on Monday.
Ashley Anguin/Photographer
A wall in the yard of Syvil Pennycooke, a resident of Unity Hall, Montego Bay, collapsed as heavy showers pounded the parish of St James on Monday.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7

WESTERN BUREAU:

The improper disposal of food grease may have contributed to the build-up of waste in Montego Bay’s draining system, contributing to Monday’s flooding of the western city, said St James’ acting chief public health inspector

“I have not reviewed our reports as yet to see if any of the grease traps or wastewater would have been channelled into any of the public drains, but it is a possibility,” Sherika Lewis told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

Heavy rains across western Jamaica led to widespread flooding and infrastructural damage, with Montego Bay’s North and South gullies being filled almost to capacity with water coming down from the Salt Spring, Green Pond, and Cornwall Courts communities.

In addition to roadways becoming impassable, the sewerage system in Cornwall Courts was compromised, with sewage flowing into residents’ homes.

Monday’s flooding happened less than a month after the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) asked representatives of the St James Health Department to investigate waste-disposal practices at all restaurants in the parish.

That request was made following reports that grease and oil from food establishments had contributed to sewage overflows in Montego Bay’s downtown district earlier in October.

Lewis said that the health department wants to partner with the StJMC in maintaining Montego Bay’s grease traps because, in addition to potential drain clogging, wastewater from food establishments contributes to rodent infestation.

“What we want to achieve, if the parish council [StJMC] should partner with us, is to do an overhaul of the grease traps and wastewater management in the town, because it also contributes to rodent infestation,” said Lewis.

“We know that Montego Bay has a high level of rodent infestation, and many of these establishments run their wastewater from the sink directly into the drain,” said Lewis.

The acting chief public health inspector said that a cessation of complaints about rat sightings was short-lived, as there have been increased reports in recent times.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com