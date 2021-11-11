JPS says power restoration in Port Royal set for Friday

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says customers in Port Royal and surrounding areas in Kingston are likely to have their power restored by Friday as teams work to repair the damage done by contractors working on behalf of the Airports Authority of Jamaica.

JPS says teams have been working since Tuesday on excavating and testing cables in an effort to repair them for continued use.

The company says it has now been concluded that the one-kilometre stretch of electrical underground cable must be replaced as it is beyond repair.

This will be accompanied by significant civil works, followed by the laying and commissioning of new cables, the JPS noted.

The light and power company says an interim overhead system is also out of the question as this would involve being in the flight path.

The JPS says teams are committed to working assiduously to return the situation to normalcy by this weekend.

