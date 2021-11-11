Land slippage fears linger in Hanover
WESTERN BUREAU:
Heavy rain that lashed western Jamaica between Sunday and Monday is expected to leave the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) with a hefty bill as a result of significant land slippages in four sections of the parish.
Land slippages in the Bachelors Hall district, the hardest hit of the four affected areas, are likely to generate a hefty repair based on the significant scale of what unfolded in that community.
According to Keneisha Stennett-Dunbar, the disaster preparedness coordinator for Hanover, the land slippages sparked flooding in some areas but there was a quick run-off when the rain ceased.
There were also reports of slippages in the vicinity of the Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Bamboo Drive, on First Hill Road.
Stennett-Dunbar said there were no reported instances of major flooding in the parish, albeit small amounts of surface water had gathered in some areas.
The disaster preparedness coordinator said a detailed inspection will be done of the land slippage in Bachelors Hall to evaluate the possible impact it could have on nearby houses.