Police intercept vehicle with barrels stolen from motorist at wharf

Andre Williams/Staff Reporter

The police this afternoon intercepted a minivan with four barrels that were stolen from a motorist minutes earlier at the wharf in Newport, Kingston.

It is reported that about 4 p.m., on loading the barrels into a grey Toyota Lite Ace minivan, an unidentified man jumped into the vehicle and drove it away.

Another motor vehicle sped off behind the stolen van.

An alarm was raised, and the police alerted.

The police, using the Jamaica Eye closed-circuit video surveillance system, spotted the stolen vehicle heading towards Spanish Town.

Policemen attached to the St Catherine South police later intercepted the stolen van in the vicinity of Central Village and arrested the driver.

The contents of the barrels have not been ascertained.

