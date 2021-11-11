The People’s National Party (PNP) on Tuesday launched its ‘Save Our Youth’ campaign, which is aimed at engaging youngsters through development forums and mentorship programmes.

The launch, which was held at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in St Andrew, is in honour of Youth Month, which is observed in November.

The campaign will see the party holding a month-long series of activities targeted at youngsters.

The effort will also focus on delivering technology tools, such as laptops and tablets, to young people who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PNP President Mark Golding issued a call to corporate Jamaica and individuals to help the campaign by making donations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Please reach out to us and we will find a channel through which you can participate in the life of the country,” said Golding.

The team has set up a GoFundMe account to accommodate those willing to donate to the project.

Gabriela Morris, the Opposition’s youth spokesperson, challenged the Jamaican youth to play an active role in the society.

“It is a call for them to leverage their unique skills and opportunities to evolve in business, academic pursuits, health and mental wellness as they strive to be the best possible versions of themselves.

“It is going to be up to us to make decisions that will bring forth a brighter and better future for Jamaica,” she said.

Rasheen Roper-Robinson, the junior shadow spokesperson for education, echoed similar sentiments, calling for a more radical and inclusive approach to addressing the difficulties that affect Jamaican youngsters.

“We can’t continue to be disingenuous about creating pathways for our young people but we don’t invite them to the conversations at the table. We are forcing our young people through doors and down paths that we don’t know if they want to take those walkways,” she said.

Roper-Robinson called for more involvement of young people in decision-making.

“We want to be the party of choice for the youth of this country, and we are committed to the policies and programmes and the inclusive approach of how we organise ourselves to achieve that,” said Golding.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com