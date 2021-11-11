Sinclair calls for mitigation works on St James roads damaged by recent downpour

Government Senator Charles Sinclair is calling for the St James Municipal Corporation to immediately assess and repair roadways in the parish that were damaged during Monday's rains and subsequent flooding to mitigate against any further damage to infrastructure.

Sinclair, who is the councillor for the Montego Bay North East division, was speaking during today's monthly meeting of the corporation.

"The work only requires patching now, but if we leave it, then tomorrow you are going to have a bad situation. Let us look at the areas we can resolve quickly because come the next shower of rain you can have more damage," Sinclair told the meeting while adding that every municipal corporation should have emergency funds on hand for mitigation works.

Councillors were also told that submissions are to be made to the Ministry of Local Government for assistance with the restoration work to be done on affected parochial roads in the parish.

Several roadways in St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland, as well as several National Water Commission pipelines, were damaged as a result of floodwaters which were caused by heavy rainfall between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

Specific to St James, the Unity Hall and Guava Walk main roads sustained significant damage as large sections of the asphalt surface peeled away, leaving craters behind.

The roadway from Lilliput to the Sangster International Airport, the Porto Bello to Orange road, the Sign Irwin main road in the vicinity of the FESCO Service Station, and the roadway from Rose Mount to Union Street in downtown Montego Bay were also affected.

- Christopher Thomas

