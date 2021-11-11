Williamsfield to Cumberland road in Manchester to be closed for emergency works

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the main road between Williamsfield and Cumberland in Manchester will be closed tonight in order to carry out emergency works on a storm water drain.

The closure is to start at 9:00 p.m.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Southern Region, Howard Hendriks, says that the corridor will be closed in the vicinity of Long Hill Road and is expected to be reopened at 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

As a result of the closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Bellfield towards Mandeville are being advised to travel the route through Davyton via Narriston and Content.

They will exit onto the Williamsfield to Shooters Hill main road.

The reverse obtains for motorists travelling from the direction of Mandeville.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs posted along the corridor during the period of works.

