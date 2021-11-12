79 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

Nine more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,311.

The deceased are:

* A 72-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 72-year-old man from Hanover

* A 69-year-old woman from Manchester

* An 82-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* An 81-year-old woman from Trelawny

* A 56-year-old man from St Ann

* A 66-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 28-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 69-year-old man from St Ann

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between July 4 and November 10.

Meanwhile, there were 79 new cases with ages ranging from 28 days to 99 years, pushing the total to 90,005.

Of the new cases, 40 are women and 39 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Ann - 31

* Kingston and St Andrew - 19

* St Catherine - 7

* St James - 5

* St Thomas - 4

* St Mary - 3

* Manchester - 3

* Hanover - 3

* Westmoreland - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 755 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 10.9%.

In the meantime, there were 184 more recoveries, increasing the total to 60,120.

Some 202 persons are in hospital with 29 being moderately ill, 30 severely ill and 12 critically ill.

And 39,822 are at home in quarantine.

