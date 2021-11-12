Bearer killed in gun attack

A courier service business operator is calling on the police to thoroughly investigate the murder of her best worker, 28-year-old Damique Mullings, who was gunned down while driving a motorcycle in St Andrew yesterday.

At about 11 a.m. yesterday, Mullings was shot at the intersection of Shorton Drive and Molynes Road, reportedly by men travelling in a grey Toyota Mark X.

“A mi best worker. He is a good, good worker. We just start the business about five months ago, and he has been working with us for nearly two months. The man love him pickney dem and him chose fi work,” the employer told The Gleaner at the scene.

Mullings lived in the nearby Jackson Town community, and a cousin who resides in Queensborough said that she heard the explosions, but did not think it could have been him.

“He is not a wrongdoer. This is a shock to me. He has two daughters and one son – age one, three, and five. One thing I know, he loves his kids,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Mullins’ mother and the mother of his children, who were too distraught to speak, were being consoled by relatives and friends while detectives combed the area for evidence.

Mullings was killed about 200 metres from Ackee Walk, where two men were shot – one fatally – about 4 p.m. last Saturday, .

The St Andrew North police are investigating the incidents.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com