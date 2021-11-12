Falmouth ready for cruise return on Sunday, says mayor

WESTERN BUREAU:

Falmouth Mayor Collen Gager says that despite the buzz surrounding the impending return of cruise calls to the Trelawny town, visitors will not be allowed to move around freely when the Emerald Princess docks on Sunday due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“No visitors will be allowed to roam the town. They will be confined to specific areas such as the craft centre,” Gager said during yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, which he chairs. “Nonetheless, we will be making sure that they feel welcomed.”

Falmouth, one of the island’s premier cruise-shipping destinations, has not had a cruise call since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic almost 20 months ago.

The town’s $700 million artisan village, which was completed during the extended break, is now bracing to welcome its first visitors.

“We welcome the arrival of the ship. It gives us an opportunity to reach out to the passengers. From the interaction, we will get critical information going forward on how to satisfy our clientèle while maintaining our theme,” said Dr Carey Wallace, executive director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

CarolRose Brown, director of the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation, told The Gleaner that the artisan village is ready and all vendors are looking forward to doing business with the visitors.

“On Sunday, the artisan village will have 11 artisans operating. They will display for guests a number of wares. These include jewellery, baskets, children’s books, and chocolates. An entertainment package is being arranged to give guests a unique taste of Jamaica,” said Brown.

Garth Wilkinson, councillor for Falmouth division, is delighted to see cruise ships returning to the seaside town.

“It is welcomed by all. Craft traders are looking forward to [ending] a long drought of not being able to see some of their craft items. My hope is that unlike what happened elsewhere, guests will be permitted to visit the craft village,” said Wilkinson.

