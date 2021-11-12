JBA to launch pro bono services for victims of domestic violence

THE JAMAICAN Bar Association (JBA) is to today launch its project to provide pro bono legal services to victims of domestic violence.

This initiative is in collaboration with Woman Incorporated, a well-known non-governmental organisation which creates 'an oasis of support', shelter and services for women and girls in crisis.

"This initiative accords with our motto of maintaining and strengthening the justice system in Jamaica, and will provide assistance to such victims from the point of a report to the police," said a release from JBA.

The initiative will be launched at the offices of the JBA, 78-80 Harbour Street, Kingston, today at 2 p.m. The short ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube.