Manchester businesswoman’s murder case transferred to higher court

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

One man charged in relation to the stabbing death of 63-year-old Manchester businesswoman Marcia Chin-You last November had his case committed to the Circuit Court on Wednesday when he appeared in the Manchester Parish Court, while his two co-accused were discharged.

The accused, Dwayne Brown, 36, a security manager, was offered bail in the sum of $800,000 with the same conditions as his previous bail agreement.

Brown, who is represented by attorney Peter Champagnie, is set to appear in the Manchester Circuit Court January on 26, 2022.

As a result of insufficient evidence against them, co-accused Shacquel Perkins, 24, carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent, and Zoie Forrest, 34, businesswoman of Oakland Drive, were discharged.

According to the prosecution, a discharge means that if new evidence against Perkins and Forrest arise, they can be brought back to court.

The two were represented by Marcus Greenwood and Peter Champagnie, respectively.

On Friday, November 26, 2020, Chin-You’s motionless body was found by her neighbours in her motor car which was parked in her driveway.

The police were subsequently alerted to the scene and it was later confirmed that the businesswoman’s body had stab wounds.

