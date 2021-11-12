PACE Canada delivers 1,000 learning devices for kindergarten students

PACE Canada has disclosed that 1,000 one tab educational devices have been delivered to Jamaica for distribution to over 200 early-childhood institutions that are sponsored by that organisation in all the parishes. These students in the rural areas are without computers and have had their education impacted greatly due to months of school closings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onebillion.org in the United Kingdom, a recipient of the Global Learning XPRIZE in 2019, are the developers of the onetab devices. Their award-winning oncourse software uses adaptive learning to enable children to learn both literacy and numeracy, delivered in 40-minute daily lessons. Each lesson is based on the child's level, using a pool of thousands of learning units. Once a child has finished their lesson, the onetab can be seamlessly passed to the next child for their lesson. The devices work without the need for Internet or online access, and a daily charge will provide at least eight hours of learning.

GENEROUS DONATIONS

PACE Canada was able to obtain these devices thanks to the generous donations by its members, supporters, and community partnerships, including the Jamaican Canadian Association's Women's Committee, George Brown College and family and friends' donations in memory of loved ones, such as the Palazzo family and the Margaret Samuels Foundation.

PACE Canada President Diana Burke, a career technology executive, believes that technology and education are keys to success for the future generation. She states that “this has been escalated by the virtual learning environments required during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who could not participate are at risk of being left behind. The onetab devices will help to bridge that gap”.

Fayval Williams, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, stated that "a child should be provided with resources and opportunities to achieve their full potential. These devices are a step in this direction”.

Karlene DeGrasse-Deslandes, executive director of the Early Childhood Commission, expressed her appreciation for the devices. “The Early Childhood Commission (ECC) extends gratitude to PACE Canada for always supporting the children of Jamaica. The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the lives of our children, especially those in the early-childhood age cohort residing in rural areas, who are without devices. This donation of 1,000 learning devices is a significant step in assisting our children to get back to normal."