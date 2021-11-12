Police seize AK-47 rifle in St Elizabeth

The police are reporting the seizure of an AK-47 rifle along with an empty magazine in Newton district, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth.

The police report that about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, police personnel conducted an operation during which the weapon was seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigation continues.

