Road repairs under way in Montego Bay after heavy rains

The St James Municipal Corporation says it is continuing the clean-up of parochial roadways and drainage that were affected by heavy rainfall in the parish on Monday.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Roads and Works, Saad Campbell, informed that work crews have been engaged in clearing blocked roadways in Guava Walk, Refuge and Cornwall Courts.

“Several areas were affected, and the parish council, through its roads and works department, has started major clean-up works in several areas to include Guava Walk, the Refuge area. We have done some work in Cornwall Courts, and we tried to ensure that all debris that was lodged in the township of Montego Bay and any major occurrence… have been cleared and all the roadways are passable,” he said.

He said sections of the South Gully have been impacted and will be cleared in short order.

“We have done some cleaning of the Dome and Cyril gullies as part of the south gully. However, with the adverse weather, they are now in need of cleaning. As soon as this adverse weather lifts we will be doing that,” he said.

Campbell also said the municipal corporation is now in the process of finalising assessment for restorative work to be done on damaged roadways. He told the meeting that submissions will be made to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for funding assistance to effect repairs to roadways that have been badly scoured.

Meanwhile, Campbell indicated that several roadways under the management of the Corporation have been recently repaired in the Parochial Revenue Fund Programme.

“As it relates to the regular PRF Programme, we have done several roadways… Flamstead to Maroon Town, Albion Road, Spring Gardens, Pimento Hill, Hell Gate, Irwindale, Croatia Mountain, Castle Bush, Appleton Hall, Mango Walk/Leaders Avenue and Cornwall Courts, with several areas still slated for patching in the coming days,” he said.

- JIS News

