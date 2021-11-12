Senior citizen among two charged with illegal possession of ammunition

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

The police have charged a 62-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man with illegal possession of almost 150 rounds of ammunition.

Those charged are Sheryl Laing, an employee of the Portmore Municipal Corporation and a resident of Cumberland in Portmore, and Horace Petinaude, a salesman of Cumberland and Ziadie Gardens, Kingston 20.

The two were charged on Thursday, November 11, and are scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, November 16, where the case will be mentioned.

Police personnel searched a Nissan Tiida motor car in Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town around 8:30 p.m. on November 3 and seized 46 rounds of .38 calibre ammunition.

The police carried out an additional search in Cumberland and a cache of 100 rounds of ammunition was discovered.

