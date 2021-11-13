30 frontline workers in St James to be honoured

WESTERN BUREAU:

COME SUNDAY December 5, some 30 frontline workers in St James will be awarded at the inaugural Frontline Awards, an initiative by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sarah’s Children Foundation, to recognise persons who have provided yeoman service in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We truly cannot repay them for all they have done, but we can surely give them the recognition that they deserve in our city, where they live work and sacrifice daily, putting their lives on the line to serve you, their fellow Jamaicans,” said Janet Silvera, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while speaking at Wednesday’s launch of the event in the western city.

The special awards will go to 20 persons from the health sector, six serving members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and four members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

While the full breakdown of the awardees has not been revealed, the chamber boss stated that a top medical doctor and a department at the Cornwall Regional Hospital will walk away with The Doctor of the Year and the Best Performing Department of the Year awards.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We, the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Sarah’s Children, felt that our frontline workers, for the last 20 months, have performed outstandingly. Their sacrifices were priceless and should not go unnoticed,” said Silvera.

“They went above and beyond the call of duty and bent over backwards just so that Jamaica could still have a healthcare system that many of us could still rely on,” said Silvera in speaking specifically of the workers from the health sector.

As it relates to the security forces, Silvera said they played a critical role in securing the country’s borders in helping to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Our security forces monitor and patrol facilities and they responded quickly and effectively during this demanding time, and took on the mantle of their sworn duties to protect and save lives. For that, they, too, deserve to be recognised,” stated Silvera.

Lieutenant Colonel Champlini Henry, who also spoke at the launch, noted that while the men and women of the JDF are grateful to be numbered among the awardees, what they do and continue to do is their sworn duty to the people of Jamaica.

“Services above self is what we do, recognition is never at the forefront of our minds,” said Henry. “However, on behalf of the chief of defence staff and the men and women of Jamaica Defence Force, I am humbled today by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, who took the time to recognise the workers who are on the front line,” said Henry.