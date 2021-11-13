Family Court staff bemoan lack of parking facility

Workers at the Family Court on Duke Street in downtown Kingston are bemoaning the lack of proper parking arrangements with one employee saying it has now become a "real problem".

As a result of the absence of a designated car park, the workers have to jostle to get parking spaces on the streets in the vicinity of the court.

On several occasions, their vehicles have been damaged while parked on the street and they have to pay for the repairs.

There are times too when they are issued with traffic tickets for improper parking.

According to the workers, parking spaces have only been leased for judges at an adjacent private property next door.

They say they have written to the relevant authorities asking for assistance but they have been ignored.

"We just cannot afford to pay daily parking fees," said one worker when asked about using nearby car parks.

“If we have to pay at least $500 daily for parking then that would amount to $10,000 monthly from our meagre salary and we are already experiencing financial hardships," he said.

One of their requests in writing was for the government to give them allowances for parking but so far nothing has been done.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck conceded that majority of the island's courts have parking problems.

He said the best option would be to relocate the Family Court but that is not immediately possible.

Chuck suggested that the Family Court staff could use the parking facility for the Parish Court on Sutton Street, which is free and secure.

But a member of staff said the parking lot suggested by the minister is a great distance away from the Family Court.

He also said the majority of the court staff are females and there is a security concern.

"Sometimes they have to take home case files to prepare cases for work the next day therefore it would not be fair or safe for them to be walking that long journey with the files," the employee said.

- Barbara Gayle

