Former Solicitor General Douglas Leys gets world climate award

Jamaica's former Solicitor General Douglas Leys QC has been awarded for his service to the world's climate finance community.

Since February 2018, Leys has been General Counsel of the Green Climate Fund.

The award was presented at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference known also as COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Leys was lauded for his outstanding partnership-building across the Commonwealth and with legal stakeholders worldwide.

“I am humbled to receive this award, it certainly encourages me to continue my efforts to make meaningful progress in the fight against climate change from my vantage position," he told The Gleaner.

"The award has special meaning for me as it stands as recognition by my peers for the work I have done and continue to do,” Leys said.

He thanked his family for the sacrifice they have made in allowing him to pursue his goal to make the planet a more habitable place.

Leys also thanked the staff at the office of General Counsel for the unwavering support they have given to the cause saying he could not have done it without them.

A graduate of the Norman Manley Law School, Leys was Solicitor General of Jamaica from May 2008 to May 2012 after working in the government service for many years.

He also worked as General Counsel of the Caribbean Development Bank.

- Barbara Gayle

