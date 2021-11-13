Four men shot, one fatally while playing dominoes in Elletson Flats

Four men were last night shot while playing a game of domino in Elletson Flats, St Andrew around 8 o'clock.

One of the men was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The police say two others are still in hospital in critical condition while the fourth was treated and released.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com