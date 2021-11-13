Gov’t: Country on course to reach pre-COVID levels

NASSAU, (CMC):

The Bahamas government says the country is on course to experience a rapid rebound in tourist arrivals to pre-COVD-19 pandemic levels, and that the Caribbean country would “soon recover our position as a premier destination for business and leisure travellers”.

Addressing the 10th anniversary edition of the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the climate for investment and tourism continues to improve everyday.

“As many of you are well aware, fortunately, here in The Bahamas we have over time, and very deliberately, developed our tourism product, chiefly through a number of strategic partnerships,” Davis said, noting that billions of dollars had been invested and that the country’s diverse offering catered to a range of visitors and tastes.

Davis said that his newly elected administration is encouraging the investor community to pursue further developments and economic growth in the Family Islands, with high-end boutique resorts, bed-and-breakfast establishments, fishing lodges and exclusive villas that will cater to those visitors seeking a more “island” way of life.

“Our plan for each island will focus on the island’s niche in the tourism market and promote its unique opportunities. We will amend the ‘Hotel Encouragement Act’, and, in the spirit of partnership, offer stronger incentives for international investors to partner with Bahamian-owned and joint-venture boutique hotels.”

“In conjunction with the ‘Residency by Investment’ programme, we are encouraging joint ventures with Bahamians on projects for sustained economic development. Through ‘BahamasInvest’, we will create the framework to expedite projects under this initiative,” he added.

Davis told the conference that to facilitate visitors’ arrival and departure, the government had also invested in the primary gateway of the Lynden Pindling International Airport, which had become the most modern in the Caribbean.

“We are now considering projects that will upgrade the airport infrastructure throughout our islands so as to enhance the visitor experience and encourage direct international airlift,” he said, adding that the Nassau Cruise Port is currently under construction and scheduled for completion by Summer 2022.

“The project is transforming the Prince George Wharf into a modern, world-class destination and one of the great waterfronts of the world.”