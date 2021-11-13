Noranda employees lauded for their fight against COVID-19

Noranda Bauxite’s Vice-president & Country Manager Delroy Dell has thanked Noranda employees and the St Ann Health Department for arrangements being made to stage a second round of the National Vaccination Drive at the company on November 15.

The vice-president said that Noranda has positioned its employees at the front line of the fight against COVID-19, and congratulated the 304 employees, contractors and community residents who turned out for the first round which was held on September 20.

The health department has emphasised that the November 15 vaccinations will include a second dose of the AstraZeneca for the 177 persons who took their first jab of that brand at Noranda on September 20.

The AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson brands will be available, as well as the Pfizer vaccine which will be available for a second dose only. as well as for youngsters between the ages of 12 and 17 years.

He is also encouraging Jamaicans to take the vaccine “as it has been proven to reduce the risk of getting infected and being hospitalised, and is considered the best path forward for the country to control and eventually eradicate the virus”.