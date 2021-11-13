NWC's Rhyne Park station in St James out of service
Published:Saturday | November 13, 2021 | 11:09 AM
The National Water Commission (NWC) says several customers served by the Rhyne Park #2 Relift Station in St James are now without water.
The NWC says this is because of an electrical issue at the facility.
Affected areas include:
Rhyne Park
Rose Hill
Spot Valley
Mount Zion
Barrett Town
Cornwall
Siagon
Palmyra
Little East
The NWC says its maintenance team is investigating and the matter will be resolved in the shortest time possible.
