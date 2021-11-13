NWC's Rhyne Park station in St James out of service

The National Water Commission (NWC) says several customers served by the Rhyne Park #2 Relift Station in St James are now without water.

The NWC says this is because of an electrical issue at the facility.

Affected areas include:

Rhyne Park

Rose Hill

Spot Valley

Mount Zion

Barrett Town

Cornwall

Siagon

Palmyra

Little East

The NWC says its maintenance team is investigating and the matter will be resolved in the shortest time possible.

