Ply your wares in an orderly manner – Kingston mayor

AS THE Christmas season approaches, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, is encouraging vendors across the municipality to ply their wares in an orderly manner and maintain public order in the city.

“We do appeal to our vendors to uphold order and carry out their business in an orderly, law-abiding way,” Senator Williams said at the recent meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Senator Williams said discussions have already been held with the municipal police, who have increased their presence on the streets of the shopping centres across the municipality.

The mayor informed that meetings have been scheduled with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to “fine-tune” the approach, in anticipation of increased vending and shopping in the commercial districts.

“As we approach the festive season and we expect far more vendors and buyers to be across the urban centres of the Municipality, we are to meet with the police … to fine-tune the approach to dealing with what is expected during this Christmas festive season,” he said.