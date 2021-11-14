Manchester man arrested, charged in gaming lounge robbery

A 39-year-old Manchester man has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm.

The suspect, Scottie Smith of Bottom Coffee district in Porus, Manchester is yet to appear in court.

The police say about 4:30 p.m on October 9, Smith and another man, both armed with handguns, robbed a gaming lounge of cash amounting to $150,000 and then escaped.

The incident was reported to the police, who, after following several investigative leads, arrested Smith in an operation on Saturday, November 13.

