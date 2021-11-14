NWC's Seville pumping stations suspended
Published:Sunday | November 14, 2021 | 1:47 PM
The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that operations at the Seville pumping stations in St Ann have been suspended to facilitate urgent maintenance.
As a result, some communities are now without piped water.
The NWC says the activities are estimated to be completed by 5 p.m today.
Affected areas:
Seville
St Ann's Bay
Priory
Hartlands
Smithfield
Top Seville
Farmers Heights
New Seville Housing Scheme
Farmer Scheme
Red Ground
