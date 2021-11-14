NWC's Seville pumping stations suspended

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that operations at the Seville pumping stations in St Ann have been suspended to facilitate urgent maintenance.

As a result, some communities are now without piped water.

The NWC says the activities are estimated to be completed by 5 p.m today.

Affected areas:

Seville

St Ann's Bay

Priory

Hartlands

Smithfield

Top Seville

Farmers Heights

New Seville Housing Scheme

Farmer Scheme

Red Ground

