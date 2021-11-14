PM announces States of Emergency in seven police divisions

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced States of Public Emergency in seven police divisions.

They are St James, Westmoreland, Hanover, St Andrew South, Kingston Western, Kingston Central and Kingston East.

Holness, speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House said murders in these divisions have increased by 16 per cent to 57 per cent.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said the new states of emergency will be imposed in addition to other security measures now in force.

He said up to Friday, there were 1,240 murders in Jamaica.

Of this number, 392 were killed across four divisions in Kingston and St Andrew, 32 per cent of the national figure.

Anderson said another 1,100 persons were shot but not fatally

More details soon