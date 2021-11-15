Clansman Gang Trial | Prosecutor reveals policeman's statement missing

Tanesha Mundle/Staff Reporter

The prosecution this afternoon revealed that a statement from a policeman in the Clansman-One Don Gang Trial is missing.

The prosecutor told Chief Justice Bryan Sykes that the Crown is currently trying to find the document.

The revelation came while the judge was addressing the matter of late disclosure following an earlier complaint by defence counsel attorney-at-law Alexander Shaw.

Shaw had informed the court that only today, he received a 75-page transcript.

He requested an adjournment until Wednesday in order to go through the document in order to effectively cross-examine the witness on behalf of his client, Stephanie Christie.

He also complained that he was not able to hear the audio of recordings of the alleged gang member that had been previously disclosed.

According to the attorney, he would not be able to determine if what was in the audio was captured in the transcripts.

Further, the attorney said that he had received two different sets of transcripts that had different signatures affixed.

The judge, however, told him that he could not grant the adjournment.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor told the judge that she has three transcripts of secretly recorded phone conversations of alleged gang members and the last outstanding one was today disclosed to the defence.

The prosecution's second witness has testified that he recorded phone conversations with members of the gang including reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.

He said the recordings were turned over to the police.

According to the prosecution, the recordings will be used to help establish that Blackman was the leader of a criminal gang.

The prosecution says Backman was recorded giving orders and references were made to the gang as the One Don Gang, the Blackman faction and the Clansman system.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

Other gang members were captured talking about their membership in the gang and the criminal acts they committed.

The prosecutor, however, explained that some of what is captured is inaudible but based on the conversation one would be able to understand what is being said.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act and the Firearms Act.

