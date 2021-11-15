Construction worker unhappy with GLC's probe of attorney in house sale

Construction worker and builder Michael Kelly is complaining that the General Legal Council (GLC) has not acted with due promptness in handing down its decision in a complaint he made against an attorney-at-law.

Kelly is also blaming the Fraud Squad for its failure to act on his complaints in relation to the attorney.

Last year, the GLC had a hearing into the matter but it is yet to hand down its decision.

The problem stemmed from the sale of Kelly's house in High Mountain, Bog Walk, St Catherine in 2018.

Kelly said he hired attorney Tanya Latoya Walters Powell who sold the property for $10.5 million.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to him, the attorney collected her fees and he should have received $9.3 million but he is still waiting for his money.

"I have not even received one cent from my money," he said.

Kelly said, in 2018, he lodged a complaint with the GLC.

The disciplinary committee of the GLC had a hearing and closing arguments were completed in December last year.

He says since then, he has been waiting for a decision from the GLC.

Walters Powell was represented by two lawyers at the hearing.

She claims that the money was paid in an overseas account based on instructions she received in an email.

She subsequently discovered that the email was hacked and brought expert evidence to substantiate her claim.

“It is a shame and disgrace that I can get no help in this matter,” a frustrated Kelly said today.

Kelly, who now works and lives in the Cayman Islands, says it is costing him thousands of dollars to seek help but nothing seems to be working in his favour.

-Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com