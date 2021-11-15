Electricity restored to Port Royal

Electricity has now been restored to Port Royal after extensive damage to an underground power cable during excavation work by contractors of the Airports Authority of Jamaica.

The Jamaica Public Service Company says its teams had been working round the clock since Tuesday to replace over one kilometre of cable.

They were able to restore power on Sunday night.

The five-day power loss had significantly affected residents with many having to throw out food that required refrigeration.

