Former Government Minister OD Ramtallie has died.

He was 95.

Ramtallie had been ailing for some time after suffering from a series of strokes years ago.

A former vice president of the People's National Party, Ramtallie also served as Member of Parliament for Clarendon Central from 1976 to 1980.

He was beaten by incumbent Mike Henry in the 1980 election but remained a formidable politician for the PNP.

In 1989 and 1993, Ramtallie ran on the PNP ticket in Clarendon South Western and won in both elections.

Ramtallie was a recipient of the Order of Distinction.

