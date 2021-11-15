Three suspects arrested in murders of elderly St Catherine sisters

The police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of three suspects in the murders of two elderly sisters in St Catherine.

The men were held on Wednesday, November 10, in the Spring Village community of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

They have been placed in the custody of the Major Investigations Division, which is spearheading the probe.

Residents of Spring Village woke up on November 3 to the disturbing news of the gruesome killing of Christine Lewis, 69, a former teacher and justice of the peace, and her physically challenged sister, 72-year-old Lola Lewis.

The sisters, who lived together, were discovered with their throats slashed inside their dwelling.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Their house was reportedly ransacked.

Several members of the St Catherine community condemned the murders in the usually quiet community.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com