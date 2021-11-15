Two new COVID deaths, 102 new infections

Jamaica on Sunday recorded another two COVID-19 deaths pushing to the tally to 2,329.

The Health Ministry says both deaths were previously under investigation.

Deaths

1. An 89-year-old female from Westmoreland

2. A 70- year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

In the meantime, there were another 102 new COVID infections.

This means Jamaica has recorded a total of 90,311 COVID cases since the virus was first detected here on March 10, 2020.

The positivity rate is now 8.1 per cent.

COVID infections

Kingston and St Andrew - 29

St Ann - 26

St Catherine - 20

St. Thomas - 11

St James - 3

Westmoreland - 2

St Elizabeth - 2

Manchester - 2

Clarendon - 2

Trelawny - 2

St Mary - 2

Hanover - 1

Portland - 0

