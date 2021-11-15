Two new COVID deaths, 102 new infections
Jamaica on Sunday recorded another two COVID-19 deaths pushing to the tally to 2,329.
The Health Ministry says both deaths were previously under investigation.
Deaths
1. An 89-year-old female from Westmoreland
2. A 70- year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
In the meantime, there were another 102 new COVID infections.
This means Jamaica has recorded a total of 90,311 COVID cases since the virus was first detected here on March 10, 2020.
The positivity rate is now 8.1 per cent.
COVID infections
Kingston and St Andrew - 29
St Ann - 26
St Catherine - 20
St. Thomas - 11
St James - 3
Westmoreland - 2
St Elizabeth - 2
Manchester - 2
Clarendon - 2
Trelawny - 2
St Mary - 2
Hanover - 1
Portland - 0
