30 more COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,331.

The deceased are a 55-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew and a 70-year-old man from St James.

Meanwhile, there were 30 new cases with ages ranging from 10 months to 94 years, pushing the total to 90,341.

Of the new cases, 20 are women and 10 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 10

* Kingston and St Andrew - 10

* St James - 2

* Westmoreland - 2

* Trelawny - 2

* Portland - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* St Mary - 1

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Hanover - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 645 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.9%.

In the meantime, there were 177 more recoveries, increasing the total to 61,024.

Some 204 persons are in hospital with 47 being moderately ill, 31 severely ill, and 14 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 43,437 are at home.

