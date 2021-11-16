Clansman Gang Trial | Judge calls for case road map from the prosecution

The presiding judge in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, has instructed the prosecution to provide a road map for the trial so as to ensure order and structure.

The trial involves 33 defendants who are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts and 42 witnesses.

Among the documents that the Crown will be relying on are three transcripts each with 175, 174, and 74 pages respectively as well as audio recordings and several crime scene photos.

Noting that he does not want to be like Christopher Columbus who was not sure of his destination, the judge said given the magnitude of information that is to be presented, a guide would be worthwhile.

Sykes, in requesting the written road map, explained that it should detail what each witness will be testifying about and the count on the indictment that their evidence is related to.

"I need to be able to process and understand what it is intended to prove because we don't want to risk the trial becoming too long-winded," he said, adding that he is not asking the Crown to disclose it "forensic secret".

The judge further noted that the trial, which has only heard from two witnesses so far, has gone over 1,000 pages of transcripts and that the court reporters only transcribed between 120 and 170 pages per day.

Additionally, the judge said the prosecution needs to present clearly what its case is so that the defence can prepare its case effectively without being hampered because of late disclosure, which the defence has already complained about.

In the meantime, the prosecution, in responding to the judge, said it has already done a breakdown of what each witness will be saying and will have it formally put together by this evening but would need time to tie each witness to the different count on the indictment.

