Couple killed in St Thomas home invasion

The police in St Thomas are probing a double murder committed in Soho district in the parish this morning.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Armando Grant, otherwise called 'DJ' and 'Killy', who is of a Middleton address, and 23-year-old Julina Grant of Top Hill district in Soho.

It is reported that about 2:30 a.m., the man and woman, who were said to be in an intimate relationship, were at a house in Soho when armed assailants kicked open the door to the board dwelling.

The assailants reportedly opened fire, hitting both victims several times while they were in bed.

Reports from the police are that Grant was being investigated as a suspect in a shooting incident in the area.

This morning's double murder brings to 33 the number of killings recorded in St Thomas, an increase when compared to last year's tally of 28.

- Shanna Monteith

