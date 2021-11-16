Creary says mandatory vax initiative for face-to-face meetings effective

PORT MARIA, St Mary:

MAYOR OF Port Maria Richard Creary said that the mandatory vaccine initiative implemented for monthly meetings is bearing fruit, noting that there are signs that persons are taking their jabs.

Creary, who spoke to The Gleaner via telephone on Sunday, said that since the initiative was implemented on November 1, it has encouraged other persons to get vaccinated, noting that the new measure has restored some level of confidence and assurance among those who are already vaccinated.

He noted that the move is one way of protecting the health and well-being of others, especially those already vaccinated. According to Creary, members of parliament can now meet face-to-face as they have received their jabs and that there is definitely a need to follow suit at the local government level in order to ensure and preserve the health and well-being of those who are compliant.

“The mandatory vaccine only applies to our meetings, and those who are vaccinated are able to sit in and have face-to-face discussions,” Creary said.

“Unvaccinated persons, on the other hand, can still participate in the meetings, but only virtually, as we have taken that decision that only those that are vaccinated are to be present during our meetings. Of course there are always persons who are reluctant to take the vaccine, and it is their right, but there are signs that people are complying. We are not imposing anything on anyone, but it has worked for the parliamentarians, and we believe that it will work here also, “he added.

On October 14, Creary, who is also chairman of the St Mary Municipal Corporation, told the gathering at that meeting that with the resumption of face-to-face meetings in Parliament, brought about as a result of parliamentarians being fully vaccinated, the corporation should follow suit, while urging support from other members.

