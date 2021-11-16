DPP to oppose bail for Lowe-Garwood murder accused

WESTERN BUREAU:

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn intends to oppose the imminent application for bail by two of the three men charged in connection with the brutal murder of banker Andrea Lowe-Garwood.

“Based on the circumstances surrounding this heinous crime, committed in broad daylight in a church, to give bail to the accused would send the wrong signal to the Trelawny community and the public at large. This is despite the accused is considered innocent until found guilty,” said Llewellyn during Monday’s hearing in the Trelawny Circuit Court.

The duo, Lowe-Garwood’s stepson, 29-year-old Javan Garwood, and Dwight Bingham, are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and murder and illegal possession of a firearm, respectively.

Getaway driver sentenced

The third man, Leon Hines, who drove the getaway car on the day of the murder, pleaded guilty to his part in the commission of the crime in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston in March and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Hines was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and accessory to murder.

In Monday’s court appearance by Garwood and Bingham, procedural matters were discussed before Justice Andrea Pettigrew-Collins. The matter was put off until Thursday.

Garwood was represented by attorney-at-law Khadine Colman, while Bingham was unrepresented.

Efforts reportedly being made to secure legal aid for Bingham have been unfruitful.

That is one of the matters expected to be settled when he returns to court on Thursday.

Colman has indicated that she will be seeking bail for her client.

Lowe-Garwood was worshipping at Agape Christian Fellowship church at approximately 10:30 a.m. on January 31 when a man reportedly walked into the church and took a seat behind her.

The man allegedly pulled a handgun and open fire, hitting her several times in the head and upper body. The attacker ran from the church and escaped in a waiting motor car.

Lowe-Garwood was pronounced dead at Falmouth Hospital.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Hines, Garwood and Bingham. The case was separated, with Hines being tried and convicted in Kingston.

