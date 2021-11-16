Immigration Corner | How much money can I take into or out of the UK

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am travelling to the United Kingdom, and I plan to take a substantial amount of money with me. Please tell me what I need to advise the authorities about the funds I will be travelling with.

– XH

Dear XH,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Persons who are taking cash in and out of the United Kingdom must declare funds in the amount of £10,000 or more to the United Kingdom customs authorities if they are carrying it between Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales) and another country.

Please note that persons must declare cash of £10,000 or more if they carry it from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Persons do not need to declare any amount of cash if they are carrying it from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

Please note that with respect to taking cash in and out of Northern Ireland, persons must declare cash of €10,000 or more if they carry it between Northern Ireland and any non-EU country. Persons do not need to declare cash if they are carrying it between Northern Ireland and an EU country.

Customs authorities may ask persons to fill in a cash disclosure form if they send cash of €10,000 or more by freight, post, or courier between Northern Ireland and any non-EU country. This includes cash sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

TYPES OF CASH

The types of cash persons must declare are:

• Notes and coins

• Bearer bonds

• Travellers’ cheques

• Cheques (including travellers’ cheques) that are signed but not made out to a person or organisation.

Please be aware that persons who are carrying cash in or out of Northern Ireland must also declare:

• Money orders

• Gold coins, bullion, or nuggets

• Prepaid cards

HOW TO DECLARE CASH

Persons must declare cash within the 72 hours before they travel. They can declare online for cash that they are carrying between Great Britain and any other country and cash that they are carrying between Northern Ireland and a non-EU country. This includes Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Persons who cannot use the online service, can ask for paper form BOR9011 at the port or airport and they can also make their declaration over the phone.

Customer Service Group

Telephone: 0300 322 9434

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

PENALTIES

Persons could face a penalty of up to £5,000 if they do not declare their cash or give incorrect information. If they are travelling as a family or group with more than £10,000 or €10,000 in total, even if individuals are carrying less than that, they still need to make a declaration.

Persons’ declared cash can be seized by Customs authorities if they have reasonable grounds to suspect a crime. They can keep the cash for 48 hours. After that, they need to obtain court order.

HOW TO APPEAL A PENALTY

Persons can write to the Fraud Investigation Service if they are in disagreement with a penalty. They must state why they disagree with the decision that they have been given. Please note that they have 30 days to appeal from the date of the penalty notice. The appeal should be sent to:

Fraud Investigation Service

FIS POC Operations – Cash Declaration Penalty Team

S0079

Newcastle

NE98 1ZZ

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com