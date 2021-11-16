Julibee and Stony Hill markets to reopen by February

The Jubilee and Stony Hill markets, which are undergoing rehabilitation, are slated for reopening by the end of February 2022.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Delroy Williams, said that approximately $50 million is being spent on the renovations.

He was addressing the recent council meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

He noted that the work being undertaken on the Jubilee Market, located in downtown Kingston, is approximately 80 per cent complete.

He said that the reopening, “by sometime early January or February… should assist us with the issue of order along certain sections of that area [including] West Street and West Queens Street and sections of Orange Street.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“It could open, but there are some final touches that we believe would be very useful for the smooth and orderly operation of that facility, and so the City Engineer's Department is tasked to complete that,” he pointed out.

Turning to the Stony Hill Market in St Andrew, Williams said that the sanitary convenience has been completed.

“There are some renovations that need to take place within the market itself to our satisfaction and we are pursuing that, so by the end of February, we should have completed the Jubilee Market [and] the Stony Hill Market,” he said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.