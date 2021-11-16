Man murdered at anti-violence seminar in Westmoreland

Albert Ferguson/Gleaner Writer

Amid a state of public emergency in Westmoreland, a gunman this afternoon walked into an anti-violence training seminar and shot and killed a participant in front of other attendees.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)/ Peace Management Initiative gender-based violence seminar was being held at the Source Centre on Barracks Road in Savanna-la-Mar.

One eyewitness said he watched helplessly as the young male participant was gunned down.

“I sat down and watched this young man die. I watched every bullet the boy pumped into the young man and I could do nothing about it,” he told The Gleaner.

Witnesses say the trainee, who is from one of the violence-plagued communities in Westmoreland, went outside to have his lunch.

Another young man dressed in a red hoody and a red handkerchief around his face opened fire at the participant killing him.

