Man murdered at anti-violence seminar in Westmoreland
Albert Ferguson/Gleaner Writer
Amid a state of public emergency in Westmoreland, a gunman this afternoon walked into an anti-violence training seminar and shot and killed a participant in front of other attendees.
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)/ Peace Management Initiative gender-based violence seminar was being held at the Source Centre on Barracks Road in Savanna-la-Mar.
One eyewitness said he watched helplessly as the young male participant was gunned down.
“I sat down and watched this young man die. I watched every bullet the boy pumped into the young man and I could do nothing about it,” he told The Gleaner.
Witnesses say the trainee, who is from one of the violence-plagued communities in Westmoreland, went outside to have his lunch.
Another young man dressed in a red hoody and a red handkerchief around his face opened fire at the participant killing him.
More to come.
