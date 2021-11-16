National Education Trust head maintains innocence amid probe

Senior attorney-at-law Anthony Williams says Executive Director of the National Education Trust (NET), Marcia Phillips-Dawkins, who was sent on precautionary leave this month, is prepared to clear her name.

It was reported that an internal probe is now under way at the trust and Phillips-Dawkins was sent on leave amid the investigation.

According to Williams, Phillips-Dawkins has not been informed of the allegations being made against her.

Williams, who has been retained in the matter, said today that he will be writing to the entity's Chairman Ryan Reid to ascertain what the allegations are.

Williams said prior to being sent on leave Phillips-Dawkins was unaware of any infraction committed by her.

She was surprised to be sent on leave, he said.

“She is maintaining her innocence and will be defending her innocence and integrity,” Williams emphasised.

- Barbara Gayle

