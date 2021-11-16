Opposition against more SOEs

President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding today reiterated the opposition's objection to the declaration of states of public emergency (SOEs) in seven police divisions.

The security measures were announced on Sunday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Golding informed that the majority of the party's members are against the move.

He indicated that following a joint meeting of the party's executive and the executive committee of the opposition parliamentary group, which comprises Members of Parliament and Senators, Comrades were united in their opposition to the SOEs.

“We had a long discussion on this issue and the overwhelming majority, not everybody, but the overwhelming majority of persons felt that we should not support the government going back on the failed strategy of states of emergency as a crime-fighting tool,” said Golding.

“It does not work. It is dangerous because it violates the rights of ordinary Jamaicans without proper recourse and so that is my view and that is the view that is supported by the Opposition,” he declared.

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Peter Bunting, also weighed in on the matter.

“I have not done a formal caucus but my sense of the discussion with them is that that is also the overwhelming view of the opposition senators,” he told the press conference.

The SOEs, according to Bunting, are further evidence of the government's overall strategy of “militarising our policing”, citing the differences in the recurrent and capital budgets of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

He pointed out that while the JDF saw a 100 per cent increase in its recurrent budget over the last few years, the JCF had only enjoyed a 30 per cent increase.

The former minister of national security in the past PNP administration pointed out that while the capital budget for the Ministry of National Security had jumped from $50 billion to $80 billion over the period 2014-2015 to 2021-2022, the recurrent budget JDF saw its recurrent budget double from $12 billion to $26 billion.

Over this period, its capital budget had peaked at $12 billion compared to $6 billion for the JCF, which had only received one-third of the amount allocated to the JDF for recurrent expenditure.

“Now bear in mind that the capital budget of the Ministry of Education is $2 billion, therefore the JDF alone had a capital budget of six times the Ministry of Education.”

- Christopher Serju

